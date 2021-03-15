Memphis police ID women killed in Sunday morning crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released the names of two women killed early Sunday morning in a crash on I-55.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the crash near Brooks. Three cars were involved.
Police said the initial investigation indicated one vehicle was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate.
On Monday, MPD identified the driver of the wrong-way vehicle as 18-year-old Jalissa Elliott. The driver of the second vehicle was 49-year-old Sabrina Cobb.
Both women died in the crash. A third driver went to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
