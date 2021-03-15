Ole Miss, Miss. State secure spots in NIT

Mississippi's Romello White (0), KJ Buffen (5) and Matthew Murrell (11) celebrate in the final seconds of a win over South Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Jacob Gallant | March 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 8:36 AM

FRISCO, Texas (WLBT) - Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s men’s basketball teams will play postseason ball in the National Invitational Tournament.

Each squad missed out on the 68-team championship tourney but will vie for another accolade this March.

Ole Miss received a number 1 seed in the tournament, narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament as one of four replacement teams should a school need to drop out for COVID-related reasons.

Kermit Davis’ Rebels finished the season 10-8 in conference play and will take on Louisiana Tech in the first round March 19.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs enter the tournament as a 4 seed and will take on St. Louis March 20.

Ben Howland’s group finished 8-10 in conference play with a strong enough resume to land in the NIT.

Should each team win their first two games, a rematch could loom in the NIT. The Rebels and Bulldogs split their two games this season, with each taking a win on the road.

