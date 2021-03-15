Ole Miss, Miss. State secure spots in NIT

FRISCO, Texas (WLBT) - Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s men’s basketball teams will play postseason ball in the National Invitational Tournament.
Each squad missed out on the 68-team championship tourney but will vie for another accolade this March.
Ole Miss received a number 1 seed in the tournament, narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament as one of four replacement teams should a school need to drop out for COVID-related reasons.
Kermit Davis’ Rebels finished the season 10-8 in conference play and will take on Louisiana Tech in the first round March 19.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs enter the tournament as a 4 seed and will take on St. Louis March 20.
Ben Howland’s group finished 8-10 in conference play with a strong enough resume to land in the NIT.
Should each team win their first two games, a rematch could loom in the NIT. The Rebels and Bulldogs split their two games this season, with each taking a win on the road.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.