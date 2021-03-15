“Sea of Blue” planned to honor Memphis officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police plan to hold a “Sea of Blue” for an officer they say was killed by a drunk driver.
Monday March 8th, Officer Nicholas Blow was off-duty when another car crashed into him as he was pulling out of the Raines Station parking lot. Blow was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thursday March 18th, MPD plans to hold a “Sea of Blue” to honor Blow.
Officers will activate their blue lights at Southland Mall at 7:00 p.m. The procession will then proceed East on Shelby Drive, before heading to Airways Blvd., I-240, I-55, Third St., Mitchell Rd., Weaver Rd., and Raines Rd.
The procession will end at the Raines Station.
MPD says law enforcement from several agencies will attend.
Police say Robert Earl Jackson was under the influence when he crashed into Blow’s car. Jackson faces charges for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, and Reckless Driving.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in court today at 9:00 a.m.
