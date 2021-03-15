‘Sea of Blue’ planned to honor Memphis officer killed in crash; suspected drunk driver appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police plan to hold a “Sea of Blue” for an officer they say was killed by a drunk driver.
On Monday, March 8, Officer Nicholas Blow was off-duty when another car crashed into him as he was pulling out of the Raines Station parking lot. Blow was rushed to the hospital where he died.
This Thursday, March 18, MPD plans to hold a “Sea of Blue” to honor Blow. Officers will activate their blue lights at Southland Mall at 7 p.m. The procession will then proceed east on Shelby Drive, before heading to Airways Boulevard., I-240, I-55, Third Street,, Mitchell Road, Weaver Road, and Raines Road.
The procession will end at Raines Station.
MPD says law enforcement from several agencies will attend.
Police say Robert Earl Jackson was under the influence when he crashed into Blow’s car. Jackson faces charges for aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and reckless driving.
Jackson was arrested Monday and booked into jail on a $100,000 bond. He appeared in court Monday in a wheelchair and neck brace.
His next court hearing is set for Monday, March 22.
