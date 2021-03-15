Several standard operating procedures still under review at SCHD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teams from the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control are leaving Shelby County after a month-long investigation into mismanagement of COVID-19 vaccines in Shelby County. In all, the investigation found more than 2,500 vaccines were wasted by the Shelby County Health Department.
TDH and the CDC looked at records of nearly 55,000 vaccines given in Shelby County to determine if anyone received an expired dose. On Monday the teams said no one had.
However, things like poor record keeping and inventory management remain under review at the Shelby County Health Department.
“I can confidently reassure all recipients of vaccine at Shelby County sites the doses they received were stable and effective,” said Tennessee State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
Nearly a month after the state and federal investigation began at the Shelby County Health Department, a report issued by the CDC Monday showed no expired doses were administered at Shelby County vaccine sites while the health department was in control of the county’s vaccine distribution from Dec. 28 to Feb. 24.
Piercey said the process of evaluating 55,000 doses given was painstaking, over 1,000 hours of public sector manpower, because of poor record-keeping.
“Almost all of the issues we found were the root cause of not having proper documentation or not having an SOP, standard operating procedure,” said Piercey.
While TDH and CDC teams have left the area, the CDC said several things are still under review including record-keeping, program oversight and inventory management. The CDC is also now reviewing other vaccine programs within the department, like the Vaccines for Children Program.
“So when we found pharmacy and process issues with COVID vaccine we wanted to look more closely and do a deep dive into the entire vaccine program to make sure these issues with COVID vaccine didn’t penetrate into the entire vaccine program,” said Piercey.
Piercey said she has not been made aware of issues found in other vaccination programs. She said she has also not gotten an update about the FBI investigation into possible theft of vaccine at the Pipkin site and the report of two kids getting the vaccine last month at the Appling site.
Fallout from the investigation, which in total showed 2,510 doses were wasted, included vaccine distribution going from the county health department to the City of Memphis, and the resignation of the Department’s Director Dr. Alisa Haushlater. Haushalter’s last day in the office was Monday.
“I’m grateful for the service she’s given,” Piercey said of Haushalter. “I regret it had to turn out this way, but she has been nothing but a professional and she needs to be credited for that.”
The City of Memphis opened up 36,000 vaccine appointments for this week.
