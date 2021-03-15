Severe weather possible on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3 out of 5) for Wednesday. This means that severe thunderstorms will be likely, especially in the afternoon and early evening.
On Wednesday, a warm front will first lift north through the area, which means temperatures and humidity will be high. These two things are essential for severe thunderstorm development because they increase instability levels. There will also be a good amount of wind shear (turning of winds with height or direction), which makes for an unstable environment.
A cold front will move in during the afternoon and evening, which will provide an additional spark for storms, especially in north Mississippi.
All types of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
