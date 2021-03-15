Storms this morning, but drying out later today

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will move back in on Tuesday, but it will be dry with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be severe with damaging winds. High temperatures will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.