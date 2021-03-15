Storms this morning, but drying out later today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A front will deliver heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds this morning. Rain will be likely through the morning, but all of it will be east of here by noon. We will see some peeks of sunshine through sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s today. It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Rain likely early then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will move back in on Tuesday, but it will be dry with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be severe with damaging winds. High temperatures will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.