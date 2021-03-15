Tennessee state health leaders to give update on Shelby County vaccine investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health will provide an update Monday on the state’s investigation into vaccine distribution issues in Shelby County.
TDH Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is holding a 1 p.m. news conference. A livestream will appear on this page before the briefing begins.
Vaccine waste prompted the investigation, which then uncovered improper vaccinations of children, possible vaccine theft, mismanagement, poor record-keeping and the concern some Shelby County residents may have received expired vaccines.
The state has since determined no expired doses were administered, but the investigation into other issues continued.
As of Monday morning, more than 217,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Shelby County.
The City of Memphis is now leading vaccine distribution efforts in Shelby County. Since taking over, the city has distributed more than 82,000 shots and counting.
The Shelby County Health Department continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and deaths in Shelby County. SCHD reported 65 new cases since Sunday but no new deaths.
The county has had close to 90,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,539 people have died.
