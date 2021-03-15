Tigers miss NCAA tournament, headed to NIT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s official, the Memphis Tigers are playing postseason basketball, not in the NCAA tournament but the national invitational tournament.
Memphis missed the big dance but will be heading to the lone star state as a number one seed in the NIT.
The NIT, traditionally held in New York is in Texas this year due to the pandemic.
The Tigers will play four seed Dayton on March 20 at noon on ESPN.
Joining them in the NIT is fellow one seed Ole Miss playing Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State which will take on Saint Louis.
