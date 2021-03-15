Tornado Safety & Terms-Be prepared!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s severe weather season and this is a good time to review and have a plan in place especially since we have an enhanced risk of severe weather on Wednesday.
Make sure you have several ways to receive warnings.
The First Alert Weather App is a good source
Other sources
NOAA Weather Radio
WMC Action News 5 on your tv and or internet
If all else fails tune in on FM Radio
Tornado sirens are good but can be unreliable as they are not designed to be heard indoors
The Categories
Know the Terms:
Know where to go in the event you have to take action. Be sure to have a way to protect your head from flying debris by having helmets on hand or covering up with a mattress.
If you are on the road
Abandon your car for better shelter, if nothing else lie flat in a ditch.
If you are in a mobile home abandon for a sturdier shelter, if no other option lie flat in a ditch.
When it comes to COVID & severe weather safety be sure to protect yourself from a potential tornado.
