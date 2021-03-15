Tornado Safety & Terms-Be prepared!

By Sagay Galindo | March 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 2:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s severe weather season and this is a good time to review and have a plan in place especially since we have an enhanced risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

WMC Severe Wx Safety Checklist
WMC Severe Wx Safety Checklist (Source: WMC)

Make sure you have several ways to receive warnings.

The First Alert Weather App is a good source

First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather App (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Other sources

NOAA Weather Radio

WMC Action News 5 on your tv and or internet

If all else fails tune in on FM Radio

Tornado sirens are good but can be unreliable as they are not designed to be heard indoors

The Categories

Know the Terms:

Tornado terminology
Tornado terminology (Source: WMC)

Know where to go in the event you have to take action. Be sure to have a way to protect your head from flying debris by having helmets on hand or covering up with a mattress.

Know where to go during a tornado
Know where to go during a tornado (Source: N OAA)

If you are on the road

Abandon your car for better shelter, if nothing else lie flat in a ditch.

What to do if on the road during a tornado
What to do if on the road during a tornado (Source: NOAA)

If you are in a mobile home abandon for a sturdier shelter, if no other option lie flat in a ditch.

NOAA Tornado Sheltering Guidelines
NOAA Tornado Sheltering Guidelines (Source: NOAA)

When it comes to COVID & severe weather safety be sure to protect yourself from a potential tornado.

Storm Safety & COVID
Storm Safety & COVID (Source: WMC)

Keep with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.