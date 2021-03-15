Woman rushed to hospital in critical condition after Downtown shooting, police say

Police lights (Source: WWNY)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 14, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 8:43 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital facing serious injures after being shot in Downtown Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. at Union and Riverside, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the suspects were in a white 1994-95 Ford Crown Victoria and a newer model pickup truck.

This is an on-going investigation.

