13-year-old shot in downtown Memphis, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday evening.
The shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. at Union and Riverside.
A police spokesperson tells WMC the victim is a 13-year-old girl. She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators say the suspects were in a two different vehicles -- a white 1994-1995 Ford Crown Victoria and a newer-model pickup truck.
According to a police report, a witness said she and the victim were in a group riding scooters when the suspects shot at each other from inside their vehicles on the corner of Monroe Avenue. She told police the victim was hit in the crossfire.
The report says a good Samaritan stopped to help the teen and called police. She didn’t see the suspect but she told officers she heard half a dozen gunshots just before she saw the victim.
Another witness said he saw the vehicles and hid when gunfire started.
Investigators recovered nine shell casings from two different street corners.
