Best Life: Post-workout do’s and don’ts

Protein is a well-known nutrient to consume if you want to grow your muscles, and the best times to eat it are in the morning, before bed, and pre- and post-workout. Not only does it give our bodies enough amino acids to rebuild the muscles we wear and tear during workouts, but it can help restore the glycogen they’ve lost. Milk, yogurt, peanut butter, nuts, quinoa, cottage cheese, eggs, meat, and fish are all high in protein.