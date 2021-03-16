Bill abolishing slavery under all circumstances in Tenn. advances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is one step closer to abolishing slavery, which is still allowed in the state constitution.
Memphis Senator Raumesh Akbari sponsored the bill to prohibit slavery under all circumstances.
Germantown Senator Brian Kelsey was one of four Republican senators who voted against removing the article from the constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for people convicted of a crime.
The State House of Representatives will vote on the bill Tuesday.
