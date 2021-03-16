Haushalter serves last day as director at Shelby Co. Health Dept.

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:11 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The local doctor who became a household name during this pandemic served her last day as head of the Shelby County Health Department Monday.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter announced her resignation amid the investigation involving wasted vaccine doses and improper record keeping.

On Monday, the head of the Tennessee Department of Health gave Haushalter a glowing review for her work in these unprecedented times.

“Shelby Countians should be grateful, and I am grateful for the service she has given. I regret that it had to turn out this way but she has been nothing but the consummate professional and she is to be credited for that and I wish her all the best in her next endeavors,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall will serve as interim director of the Shelby County Health Department until a permanent director is named.

