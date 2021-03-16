Memphis City Council passes resolution to oppose Byhalia pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday the Memphis City Council unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to the Byhalia connection pipeline.
“All members of the Memphis City Council have signed onto the resolution,” said Councilmember JB Smiley.
In the resolution, it states, “Byhalia Pipeline has not secured the necessary permits or authorizations from the City of Memphis.”
“They have not received anything from the city of Memphis; they have not received the appropriate approval from the city of Memphis,” said Smiley.
Memphis City Council also approved an ordinance to protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer.
“We are talking about going against a multibillion-dollar pipeline company that has no intention of being deterred and this ordinance that’s being suggested it’s designed to do more than address the pipeline it’s designed to protect the drinking water source from all threats that could pollute it,” said George Nolan with Southern Environmental Law Center.
Plains All American Pipeline, the company behind the project, did not respond when WMC asked how they plan to proceed without the city’s approval.
The company referred us to a letter posted online which reads “Dear Memphis residents. We’ve heard you.”
Towards the bottom of the letter it says, “We remain dedicated to listening, gaining and maintaining your trust, and safely constructing and operating the Byhalia Connection Pipeline.”
On the other hand Justin Pearson, co-founder of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline also known as MCAP is happy with the vote from the city council.
“We know, and the people in elected office know what this city is, what it’s about, and how valuable our resources are and our need to protect them,” said Pearson.
The city council is sending both the resolution and the ordinance over to the Shelby County Commission with the hope of having their support.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer confirmed on Wednesday commissioners will vote on whether or not the county will sell two properties to Plains All American Pipeline.
