Memphis Football announces 2021 season ticket prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, Memphis Athletics announced most 2021 season ticket prices will remain unchanged or be reduced.
This year makes the third year that prices will be similar, dating back to the historical 2019 AAC Championship season.
Season tickets start at just $99.
2021 Ticket and Parking Notes
- The deadline to renew season tickets is June 1 and any required TSF donation is due May 15. After that date, any non-renewed season tickets may be purchased by other Tiger fans during our mid-June seat selection (more details to follow).
- With a one home game increase from last season, season ticket parking will have slight increases:
- Tiger Lane - $550 plus donation level in 2021 ($475 plus donation level in 2020)
- Striped/Gold/Silver/Pink - $200 plus donation level in 2021 ($175 plus donation level in 2020)
- Red - $150 plus donation level in 2021 ($125 plus donation level in 2020)
- Blue/Tan - $150 in 2021 ($125 in 2020)
- Purple (Day of Game) – Remains $20 in 2021
- Season parking will continue to be limited to season ticket holders. Season tickets must be renewed prior to purchasing parking.
MEMPHIS TIGERS 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Sat. Sept. 4 at Nicholls State
- Sat. Sept. 11 at Arkansas State Sat.
- Sept. 18 at Mississippi State
- Sat. Sept. 25 at UTSA
- Sat. Oct. 2 at Temple*
- Sat. Oct. 9 at Tulsa*
- Thur. Oct. 14/16 vs. Navy*
- Fri. Oct. 22 at UCF*
- Sat. Nov. 6 vs. SMU*
- Sat. Nov. 13 vs. ECU*
- Fri. Nov. 19 at Houston*
- Fri. Nov. 26/27 vs. Tulane*
- Sat. Dec. 4 AAC Championship
Current and new season ticket holders may purchase their tickets online or by calling 901-678-2331.
Season ticket renewal packets will be mailed in the middle of March and will reflect fans selections of ‘donate, credit or refund’ during last season’s #KeepMemphisRoaring Campaign.
