MLGW crews prepared for outages during Wednesday’s severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews are preparing for severe weather set to hit the Mid-South Wednesday which could bring harsh thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.
Although MLGW will be working to restore power, it says customers can also prepare. The utility says customers should locate the gas and water shutoff valves, know how to identify the main electric service panel and how to turn them off in the event of an emergency.
Important MLGW contact information for customers:
- Outage Reporting: 544-6500
- Emergencies: 528-4465 (This number should be treated like 911. Use it to report gas leaks and downed electrical lines.)
- Customer Care Center: 544-6549
- Online Outage Center: www.mlgw.com/outagecenter
Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Keep up with all of our weather updates on air and online at wmcactionnews5.com.
