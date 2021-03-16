Orpheum announces outdoor concert series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group is in preparation to host an outdoor concert series this spring called “Candlelight Concerts – An Outdoor Experience.”
“Throughout the pandemic, the Orpheum has looked for creative ways to welcome people back to our campus,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “With nice spring weather approaching, we are excited to reimagine our campus for an exclusive outdoor listening experience.”
Orpheum says the stage will be surrounded by hundreds of candles, with distanced seating, food trucks and bars.
The concert series kicks off on April 23 and wraps up on June 4. Alternate dates have been set for each night for weather purposes.
- April 23 Nick Black (rain date April 24)
- April 30 Strings in the City: Memphis Music (rain date May 1)
- May 14 Amy LaVere (rain date May 15)
- May 21 Symphony Sounds: Made for Brass (rain date May 22)
- June 4 Keia Johnson & the Xperience (rain date June 5)
All concerts begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are sold in pairs and can be purchased online at orpheum-memphis.com.
Each concert has limited capacity and masks are required.
For more information on the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.