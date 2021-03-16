Preparing for Severe Weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Severe weather is on the way, now what? Here are ways to prepare your home and family.
STAY WEATHER AWARE WITH UP TO DATE WEATHER ALERTS
The first step is to make sure you have several ways to receive up to date weather info. The best way to stay informed is by downloading the First Alert Action News 5 weather app. We will give you up-to-the-minute details on your area’s weather condition and will immediately alert you when forecast data indicate severe weather is on the horizon. Additionally, be sure to have a battery powered radio or a secondary way to receive warnings in the event that cell phone service is down or your phone dies.
PREPARING YOUR HOME
Take some precautions to try to reduce damage to your home. Storms can bring the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes along with hail and heavy rain. Remove items from the outside of your home that can be easily be blown around by wind like hanging plants, toys, outside decorations like flags. Check windows to make sure they are secured and check for loose screens on windows. T
DESIGNATE A SAFE PLACE FOR YOUR FAMILY
When severe weather strikes, you need to be able to identify where to go quickly. Basements are preferable, especially if your area is under a tornado warning. If your home does not have a basement, you should remain on the first floor in an interior room to your house, away from doors and windows. Be sure that you and every member of your family has something to protect your head like a helmet or a mattress to protect against flying debris.
HAVE THE ESSENTIALS ON HAND (EMERGENCY KIT)
An emergency kit should include anything you may need in the moments during and following severe weather such as an emergency radio, flashlights, a first-aid kit, and any medications your family needs. Having this kit ready to go in your home’s safe place will ensure that you are prepared when severe weather hits.
TRY TO REMAIN CALM
Try to prepare mentally by being ready to act fast and get your family into your home’s safe place. Storms can be scary for kids so as a parent, you need to try to remain calm, during the storm to help them get through. Some ways you can help ease their fears are by preparing some fun activities like coloring books, a scavenger hunt, or music to play that will keep their minds off of the weather outside.
Thankfully, the chances of your home experiencing a worst-case scenario is slim. Although chances are small it is still important to remain prepared just in case.
Quick Checklist
- Have several ways to get severe weather alerts:
- Create a Communication & Action Plan: Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and pick a safe room in your home such as a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
- Practice Your Plan: Don’t forget pets
- Prepare Your Home : Keep trees and branches trimmed, secure loose articles, close windows and doors, and move any loose objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
