Severe storms move into the Mid-South on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s partly cloudy and dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will gradually increase today, so it will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Even with the clouds, high temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 70s. It will stay cloudy tonight with low temperatures around 60 degrees.
TODAY: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. High: 76 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: A warm front will first move through in the morning, which will bring strong thunderstorms. These storms could have large hail and there will be a low threat for tornadoes. In the afternoon and early evening a cold front will arrive, which will interact with the warm air in place. This will create a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
