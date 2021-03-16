Severe storms move into the Mid-South on Wednesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: A warm front will first move through in the morning, which will bring strong thunderstorms. These storms could have large hail and there will be a low threat for tornadoes. In the afternoon and early evening a cold front will arrive, which will interact with the warm air in place. This will create a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon.