Severe storms possible Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Even with the clouds, high temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.
TONIGHT: It will remain cloudy with low temperatures around 60 degrees. A few storms are possible by sunrise, especially in north Mississippi. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: A warm front will first move through in the morning, which will bring strong thunderstorms. These storms could have large hail and there will be a low threat for tornadoes. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon and evening, which will interact with the warm air in place. This will create a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Storms should end in all areas by 11 PM.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.