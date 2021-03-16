Severe storms possible Wednesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: A warm front will first move through in the morning, which will bring strong thunderstorms. These storms could have large hail and there will be a low threat for tornadoes. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon and evening, which will interact with the warm air in place. This will create a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Storms should end in all areas by 11 PM.