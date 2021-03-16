MPD: Two kids pulled from body of water; 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a deadly water accident that left two boys facing serious injuries.
Two kids were pulled out of a body of water Tuesday afternoon, according to MPD.
Around 12:53 pm, officers responded to an ambulance call in the 3500 block of Shemwell Ave.
They rescued two boys from a nearby body of water, police said.
Both boys were exported in critical condition to LeBonheur.
Unfortunately, one of the victims did not survive his injuries.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.