Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY; here’s what you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low-pressure system with an extending warm front and trailing cold front will move through the Mid-South during the day and evening Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK of severe storms (4 on a scale of 1 to 5) over much of the area for the day.
Storms are expected to begin developing in the area during the early morning hours and continue off and on through the day and into the evening hours. Damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible tomorrow as the system moves from west to east through the Mid-South.
The risk for severe storms is significant across the entire area and through the day. Based on the latest data, damaging wind and hail pose the greatest threat along with a high threat of tornadoes.
Now is the time to prepare for whatever tomorrow’s weather may bring. Get the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app on your smartphone or tablet. You’ll get instant notification of weather alerts, a live interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecasts, and video updates from the First Alert Weather Team.
Below is a list of other items to help you prepare.
Stay weather aware and check back often for additional weather update updates.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.