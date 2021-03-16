Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as strong to severe storms take aim on the Mid-South

A potent storm system will move out of the Plains and move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing the threat of severe weather to the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK of severe storms over most of the area. Storms tomorrow will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes.

By Ron Childers | March 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:28 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers and storms after midnight, a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms with a s south wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms ending before midnight then cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 and gusting along with overnight lows near 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the mid 50s along with lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a showers, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

