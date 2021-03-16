Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: what you can do to prepare for storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tomorrow, severe storms are possible across the Mid-South. Now is the time to prepare for the chance of severe weather.
Today, you can prepare by securing any loose items outside. Those items include patio furniture and trash cans.
Today, you can also talk to your family about where to take shelter if a tornado warning is issued in your area. You should take shelter in a basement or an interior room of your home. Make sure you are taking shelter away from exterior walls and windows.
Also, be prepared for a power outage by having candles, flashlights, and batteries handy.
You can report outages to MLGW’s non-emergency line at 901-544-6500.
If you experience a downed power line, call MLGW’s emergency hotline at 901-528-4465.
MLGW also encourages customers to always have an emergency kit ready. MLGW suggests having enough prescription medicine, non-perishable food, baby formula, and diapers in your kit.
