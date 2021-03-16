YMCA resumes summer camp program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The summer is right around the corner and for many kids, that means summer camps.
The YMCA will be resuming its summer program this year.
“We always say when school’s out, the ‘Y’ is in,” said, Brian Mclaughlin, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA.
For some Mid-South school districts, school will end in just a couple of months.
The YMCA will pick up their summer programs with a few changes that they have had a lot of time to practice.
“Last March, we flipped right around in COVID and started offering care for essential workers,” said Mclaughlin.
Last year when districts like Shelby County Schools closed their doors due to the pandemic, The YMCA offered their locations as virtual learning sites.
They have learned to implement COVID-19 safety guidelines while making sure kids still have fun.
“For instance, you take the hula hoop, and the hula hoop marks a space where kids are playing a game, but you know it’s part of the game. So, we’ve tried to incorporate the safety practices in what the kids are doing,” explained Mclaughlin.
The guidelines are still used in their before and after school care programs right now, and will likely still be in place once the summer rolls around.
The YMCA also plans to continue meal distribution as well.
“We will have a very large summer feeding program. So, we have been feeding kids during the pandemic, and that need has not gone away. So, we will continue operating open community meal sites, " said Mclaughlin.
Registration for the YMCA’s summer camp opens April 1.
You can learn more about the YMCA’s childcare programs here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.