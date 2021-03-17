Arkansas kidnapping suspect in jail, officials say

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - Law agencies from Arkansas and Tennessee are investigating an alleged kidnapping.
The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was kidnapped by a teen girl from a medical plaza in Blytheville.
The sheriff’s office said she was forced by gunpoint to drive the suspect to Tennessee.
Once they arrived in Tennessee, she was able to get away from the suspect.
Arkansas law enforcement officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
If you or anyone has information about this incident we ask that you please contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7687).
