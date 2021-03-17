Brighton High School cleared by police following bomb threat

Brighton High School cleared by police following bomb threat
(Source: WVIR)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Brighton High School were dismissed early on Wednesday after the school received a bomb threat.

Around 12 p.m., a student reported a bomb threat message that was written on a restroom stall to the school’s administrator.

It read, “the school will be blown up at 12:25 tomorrow... better stay home,” according to a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page.

URGENT: Students and parents....please read.

Posted by Brighton High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Local law enforcement and the superintendent agreed to clear the school of students and staff and start a wide-search of the building.

Classes will resume Thursday, March 17, however, students will be required to undergo a backpack search.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.