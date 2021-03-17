Brighton High School cleared by police following bomb threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Brighton High School were dismissed early on Wednesday after the school received a bomb threat.
Around 12 p.m., a student reported a bomb threat message that was written on a restroom stall to the school’s administrator.
It read, “the school will be blown up at 12:25 tomorrow... better stay home,” according to a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page.
Local law enforcement and the superintendent agreed to clear the school of students and staff and start a wide-search of the building.
Classes will resume Thursday, March 17, however, students will be required to undergo a backpack search.
