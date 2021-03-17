COVID-19 vaccinations halted in Mississippi due to severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All 24 drive-thru sites in Mississippi are canceled Wednesday due to expected severe weather.
The news comes as the state opens up vaccinations to all Mississippians.
State health leaders said during a media briefing Tuesday they disagree with critics who say they may be moving too quickly.
Almost three months to the day that State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs received the first COVID-19 Vaccine in Mississippi.
Mississippi became one of the first states in the nation to open up vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16.
“Certainly it’s the right time to do it. We need to get as many vaccines administered as quickly as possible,” said Dobbs.
Dobbs says the state has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and long-term care facility outbreaks, but there is concern that opening up vaccines to anyone will put the state’s most vulnerable population at risk of getting a vaccine.
Dobbs says the state’s vaccination efforts still need to focus on people aged 50 and over who make up about 90% of all COVID deaths.
He also says public drive-through vaccination sites will reserve some spots for that age group so they’re not “boxed out” of the vaccination process.
The state is also working to reach the state’s hard-to-reach rural and minority populations.
“We’re working with our churches around the state, we’re working with our headstarts across the state and HBCU’s,” said Mississippi Director of Health Equity Dr. Victor Sutton.
Last week 38% of all vaccinations went to Blacks, that’s
The first time the state has been on parity with the state’s total Black population.
Still last week Mississippi administered about 10,000 fewer vaccinations than the week before.
State health leaders blame that on rescheduling appointments due to the heavy snowfall in mid-February as well as the sudden drop in Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
After getting the initial allotment of 24,000 doses, the state has gotten very few since.
If you are 16 or 17 and you want to take the COVID-19 vaccine, you must take the Pfizer vaccine and you can not sign-up online.
People underage must call 877-978-6453.
