DA: Whitehaven man indicted in 23-month-old baby’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven man was indicted Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter who was left in his care, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Victor P. Williams, 28, was indicted on four felony counts, including first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail, per police reports.
Investigators were called to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on May 28, 2020, where the baby was brought by ambulance in critical condition.
She died shortly after arrival.
Investigators believe the child’s mother left for work around 5 a.m. leaving the baby and her two young brothers in Williams’ care at their apartment on East Holmes Road near Millbranch Road.
Williams told investigators that later that morning he was preparing breakfast for the two boys when he noticed Lanniah was unresponsive in her crib. He called 911 and said he did not know what happened to the baby.
An autopsy showed the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma.
