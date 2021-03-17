Emergency management agencies responding to issues caused by severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South gets hit by severe weather on St. Patrick’s Day, emergency management agencies say they’ve been alerting city and county agencies to be prepared.
”Getting all of our different agencies that help, road department, sheriff’s department, EMS, everybody, fire department.” said DeSoto County EMA Director Chris Olson.
”We stay in constant contact with the National Weather Service, we’re monitoring their information,” said Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Brenda Jones.
Olson said Wednesday morning there was a house fire that was caused by lightning.
”In the morning portion we did have some calls for lightning, not any hail, but we had some lightning and we did have a structure fire that was created by the lightning,” said Olson.
Thankfully no one was injured.
Jones says they have officers out monitoring areas in case of flooding which is already happening.
”The flooding has occurred in North Shelby County near Millington and Shelby Forest,” said Jones.
The City of Memphis says city crews spent most of Tuesday unclogging drains in low-lying areas, and bridge underpasses.
“There are about 25, I want to say about 25 such locations across the city that crews will almost always check every one of those before we have rain events,” said Jones
Memphis residents if you want to report any flooding, or down trees you can call 311, if it’s after normal business hours you can contact the office of emergency management.
Public works director for the City of Memphis Robert Knecht says only two or three downed trees were reported Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been experiencing some minor flooding most of it occurred earlier this morning when majority of the rainfall happened. Right now it’s been minor rainfall -- period of intensities. We haven’t had any large number of down trees,” said Knecht.
None of the agencies have brought on additional staff, but they anticipate having to work overtime if needed.
Emergency Management services say the biggest concern Wednesday was the tornado watch.
When it comes to severe weather events they recommend everyone to stay alert and monitor any weather warnings issued in the area they live in case they need to take shelter.
“Pay attention to the weather, watch the news, check your phone, check the internet,” said Olson.
Like many others, Jones encourages people to stay home until the storm passes.
”We’re asking that you shelter in place if you are in a building that you don’t feel like is sturdy enough then we ask you to evacuate,” said Jones.
If you happen to be in your car Jones recommends you quickly get to a building if that’s not possible she recommends pulling over, keeping your seatbelt on and covering as much of your body as possible.
When it comes to flooding Jones and the City of Memphis recommend you don’t drive through standing water because you can get stuck, which is what happened to a driver along Crump and Georgia Avenue.
“The water had flooded the car and went over the car and rises it up so fast, it pushed the car in the water. Little bit further, it floated it on across,” George Rhodes.
Due to the weather, solid waste collection services have been suspended for today, services will resume Saturday.
