Flash flooding under railroad trestle leaves cars stalled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heavy rain this afternoon caught some drivers in flash flooding.
The video above shows how things looked at South 4th Street between EH Crump and Georgia, not far from Downtown.
Water levels rose under the railroad trestle stopping several vehicles in their tracks!
One stranded driver we talked to says it happened very fast.
”The water had flooded the car and went over the car and raises it up so fast, it pushed the car in the water,” said George Rhodes. “Little bit further, it floated it on across.
Drivers were able to get to safety and call for help.
People in other vehicles were able to pull the stalled cars to dry land, other called tow trucks.
Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries in that area.
