Memphis officer shoots at armed man in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say an officer is relieved of duty after shooting at an armed man in Hickory Hill.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday near Ridgeway and Knight Arnold Road.
Police say the officer “gave lawful commands” but the man wouldn’t comply.
“During the encounter, the officer fired a shot but did not strike the suspect,” police said on the department’s Twitter page.
Investigators recovered a gun from the man and he was taken into custody.
Police say the officer was routinely relieved of duty while the incident is under investigation.
