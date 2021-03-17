New mask order in effect, health directive loosens restrictions starting this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 5,000 people were vaccinated Tuesday, but the day after the public vaccinations sites screeched to a halt because of the day’s storms.
All appointments were canceled for Wednesday, but at the same time, some restrictions inside mask and health directives are being loosened.
For those who had a vaccination appointment at one of the public pods Wednesday, you should have gotten an email regarding rescheduling.
Memphis COO Doug McGowen said Tuesday appointments were open on Thursday or Friday or there is the choice for a day next week when those appointments open.
On Wednesday, one of the first major changes in months was issued to Shelby County’s mask directive.
Mask Directive number five changes the requirements for those who cannot wear masks because of a medical condition. In previous directives, they had to wear a face shield in place of a mask.
“People who cannot medically tolerate a mask are not required to wear a face shield and they do not have to present documentation,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.
The main rule is the same. Those older than two years old, who are medically capable of wearing a mask, must do so in public in Shelby County.
“I hope it won’t change a lot. One hopes people won’t take advantage of that and take their mask off and assert they have some medical problem,” said Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld.
Dr. Threlkeld said masks are still important because of more contagious strains in the community and still being well under herd immunity for vaccinations.
In Shelby County more than 226,000 people have been vaccinated, herd immunity is more than 650,000.
Threlkeld is seeing fewer people hospitalized for COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department recorded 97 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The numbers continue to creep downward which is really encouraging,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “We hope it will outlast any kind of Spring Break push upward.”
This weekend a new health directive will loosen restrictions on restaurants and bars even more.
Starting Saturday, those businesses can stay open until 1 a.m. and they do not have to serve food with alcohol any more than the law mandates, and restaurants can do away with their contact tracing systems.
Parties up to eight will be sat together but it’s recommended those people are already in a close contact group as the same family.
More bar seating can be available with seats six feet apart, so the Shelby County Health Officer has a recommendation for bartenders.
“The Health Directive recommends but doesn’t require they wear a face shield also to protect themselves since they’re in close proximity with customers for long periods of time,” Dr. Randolph said.
The mask and health directives already mandate bartenders wear masks.
In the mask order, it did specify what it means by a mask.
While it recommends medical grade masks they aren’t required and standard masks will do. Things like scarves and ski masks are not allowed in place of a mask.
