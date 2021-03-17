Severe storms possible through early evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will continue to move toward the area this afternoon and evening. More rain and storms will continue off and on. Some could be severe, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds, hail or a tornado are possible. Highs will range from the 60s in west TN to around 80 in north MS. Winds will be southwest at 10-25 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms should end in all areas by midnight. Lows will drop into the 40s to around 50. Winds will turn west at 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.