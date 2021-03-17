Severe storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a warm front sitting over the area, there will be a chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon. However, most of the rain will be along and north of I-40 for the next few hours. A cold front will arrive tonight, which could result in additional severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible through 10 pm. North Mississippi will have the highest chance for tornadoes. Although the rain will move out after midnight, clouds will stick around through tomorrow.