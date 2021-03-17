Severe storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a warm front sitting over the area, there will be a chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon. However, most of the rain will be along and north of I-40 for the next few hours. A cold front will arrive tonight, which could result in additional severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible through 10 pm. North Mississippi will have the highest chance for tornadoes. Although the rain will move out after midnight, clouds will stick around through tomorrow.
TODAY: Strong to severe storms with a south wind at 10 to 20 MPH along with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Storms ending before midnight then cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 with overnight lows near 50.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Behind the cold front, it will feel much cooler. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the mid 50s along with lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a showers, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
