Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases numbers continue dropping, less than 100 new cases Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions with a new health directive and mask order.
Health Directive No. 19 allows bars to stay open until 1 a.m. instead of midnight. It also allows for bar seating with 6 feet of social distancing and up to eight people can sit together at a table.
The new health directive goes into effect Saturday, but starting Wednesday a new mask order kicks in allowing people to go maskless in the county if they medically cannot tolerate face coverings.
Cases are declining in Shelby County. The health department reported just 97 new cases Wednesday and no deaths in several days. There are just more than 1,000 active cases in Shelby County. Another 87,000-plus cases are now inactive.
Shelby County has had nearly 90,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began just more than a year ago, and 1,539 people have died.
More than 226,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Shelby County, and close to 160,000 people have received at least one dose.
Shelby County and Tennessee are in phase 1C of vaccinations, the largest of the state’s vaccination phases with more than 1.5 million people included.
