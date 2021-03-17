Storms move out tonight but clouds will remain and temperatures take a dip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with storms ending around midnight, southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with a west wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Spring begins Saturday at 4:37 AM and it will be a perfect spring day with a mostly sunny sky, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.