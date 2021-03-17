TDH: Over 2 million total vaccinations reported in Tennessee

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health says more than 2 million total vaccinations have been reported in Tennessee.

TDH also reported another 1,826 COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths. There are currently 680 virus-related hospitalizations across the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

After a year of battling the pandemic, Tennessee state has seen a total of 795,963 cases and the death toll has surpassed 11,600.

There are currently 12,841 active cases statewide as counties work to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

