Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER as strong to severe storms will be likely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong storm system will bring rounds of strong to severe storms to the Mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK of severe storms over most of the area. Some portions of north Mississippi are in a High Risk. The first round of storms will arrive as a warm front moves through this morning. Storms today will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes. It won’t rain all day, but we will likely see another round of severe storms late afternoon into this evening as a cold front interacts with the warm unstable air in place. This will provide more energy for storms and may mean a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon and evening.