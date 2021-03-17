Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER as strong to severe storms will be likely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong storm system will bring rounds of strong to severe storms to the Mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK of severe storms over most of the area. Some portions of north Mississippi are in a High Risk. The first round of storms will arrive as a warm front moves through this morning. Storms today will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes. It won’t rain all day, but we will likely see another round of severe storms late afternoon into this evening as a cold front interacts with the warm unstable air in place. This will provide more energy for storms and may mean a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Strong to severe storms likely with a strong south wind at 10 to 20 MPH along with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Storms ending before midnight then cloudy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and overnight lows near 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the mid 50s along with lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a showers, highs in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
