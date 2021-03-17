Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms possible: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong storm system will bring rounds of strong to severe storms to the Mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MODERATE RISK of severe storms over most of the area. Some portions of north Mississippi are in a HIGH RISK.
The first round of storms will arrive as a warm front moves through this morning. Storms today will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes.
It won’t rain all day, but we will likely see another round of severe storms late afternoon into this evening as a cold front interacts with the warm unstable air in place. This will provide more energy for storms and may mean a higher risk for tornadoes, especially in north Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will also be possible in the afternoon and evening.
WHEN: Today, a warm front will first lift north through the area in the morning. Severe storms with large hail and tornadoes will be possible.
Behind the warm front, humidity and temperatures will rise. This could result in isolated severe storms in the afternoon, but many areas will remain dry for several hours.
THREATS: In the evening, a cold front will push through the area. The primary threats in the evening will be damaging winds and tornadoes.
We’re tracking the storm live. See the latest warnings, damage reports, power outages and more below.
7:30 a.m. -- Power outages: Entergy Mississippi reports 512 customers without power in Coahoma County, 143 in Tate County, 16 in DeSoto County and 18 in Quitman County. Entergy Arkansas reports 944 customers without power in Phillips County and 175 in St. Francis Count. MLGW reports less than 100 customers without power in Memphis.
7:28 a.m. -- Meteorologist Spencer Denton says the highest risk for tornadoes this morning is from Oxford to the south.
7:12 a.m. -- NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western Lafayette, northern Yalobusha, southwestern Marshall, southeastern Marshall, southeastern Tate, northeastern Tallahatchie, eastern Quitman and Panola counties until 8 a.m. A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Curtis Station, about 7 miles west of Batesville, moving east at 50 mph.
6:49 a.m. -- NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwest Marshall County in Mississippi and southwest Fayette County in Tennessee until 7:15 a.m. A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Red Banks, about 11 miles northwest of Holly Springs.
6:35 a.m. -- NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Phillips County in Arkansas and Coahoma County, southern Tunica County, northern Tallahatchie County, Quitman County and western Panola County in Mississippi until 7:15 a.m. A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Clarksdale moving east at 50 mph.
6:05 a.m. -- NWS issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Bolivar County in Mississippi until 6:45 a.m. A severe thunderstorm was spotted near Trusten Holder WMA, about 9 miles northwest of Rosedale moving east at 40 mph.
5:51 a.m. -- National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 p.m.
