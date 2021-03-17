UofM president shares experience at university after announcing departure from leadership role

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis President Dr. M. David Rudd announced last week, to the community’s surprise, that after eight years he would be leaving the university.
He shared the news on Twitter with the picture of a letter detailing his departure as president.
Rudd says his decision comes as he intended to spend no longer than 10 years at the UofM and by the time he wraps up his presidency in May 2022 he’ll have served for nine. He says he believes everything on his agenda has been achieved.
“We’re doing well and ultimately it’s a good time for leadership change when you’re doing well,” said Rudd.
He says being president of the university is a never-ending responsibility -- 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
During his UofM presidency, Rudd has been laser-focused on student retention, success and graduation rates. We asked what he set in place to see improvement in those areas.
“Research is a big part of it, we do, but ultimately we’re about students so as we focused on, understood our students better, understood the student challenges better, we’ve been dramatically more successful helping them overcome the barriers, generating the resources needed to support them and finding innovative and creative ways to do that.
