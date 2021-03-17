City and utility companies prepare for downed power lines and damage from severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is bracing for spring storms.
Robert Knecht, Public Works director, says the City of Memphis is focusing on drain maintenance early in the day to prevent major street flooding. So far, he says, only minor street flooding has been reported.
The city asks residents to report street flooding by calling 311 or the Office of Emergency Management after hours at (901) 222-6700.
Knecht says they’re also preparing to respond to downed tree calls.
MLGW warned customers that power outages are likely Wednesday. They’ve urged residents to identify their gas and water shutoff valves as well as the main electric service panel. You should also know how to turn them off in the event of an emergency.
For MLGW customers:
- Report power outages by calling (901) 544-6500. Gas leaks and downed power lines are emergencies and you should report them by calling (901) 528-4465.
- Keep an eye on the MLGW Outage Center and call (901) 544-6549 to reach a customer service representative.
For Entergy Mississippi customers:
- View power outages by county or zip code here.
- Report power outages and downed power lines by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE.
For Entergy Arkansas customers:
- View power outages by county or zip code here.
- Report power outages and downed power lines by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE.
In the event of a power outage, make sure your phones and devices are charged and keep flashlights and batteries handy. It’s also a good idea to have a battery-powered radio nearby.
