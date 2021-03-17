Weather siren in Bartlett not working, according to police

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 17, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police say a weather siren on New Brunswick Road is not working Wednesday and is under repair.

Police are telling residents in the neighborhood to have a backup for weather alerts.

Posted by BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

