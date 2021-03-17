What MRPP has in store for the Mud Island Amphitheater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Questions concerning the future of the amphitheater on Mud Island are rising as Memphis River Parks Partnership notes the lack of use within the last few years.
MRPP says the amphitheater was designed in the 1970s, opened in 1982 and hasn’t hosted a concert since 2018. Of the four shows that were held that summer, only one sold out.
Now MRPP is working to get the amphitheater back in tip-top shape and bring live music back to Mud Island Park but it comes at a hefty price.
According to a blog post by MRPP, a report by AllWorld Project Management found it would cost about $2 million for minimum upgrades. This includes means to fix safety and structural issues, basic upgrades to concessions and restrooms, repair roof leaks, fix electrical issues, upgrade entrance for modern ticketing and repair fencing, gates, elevators and escalators.
Not to mention all the bells and whistles like lighting towers, dressing rooms, VIP boxes and rigging to compete with other venues and facilities -- the price jumps to $5-6 million.
MRPP says Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis City Council have allocated $4 million to the amphitheater.
Construction scheduling will begin once MRPP has enough funds to tackle the project.
