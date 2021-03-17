Woman tackles life-changing illness while recovering from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shows us what it’s like to tackle a life-changing illness while also recovering from COVID-19.
“It just interferes with your life because you can’t, you can’t move on with your normal routine,” said Joyce Adkison, Atrial Fibrillation patient.
Adkinson struggled with a heart condition she learned she had in 2017 when she was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia.
“When I was in the ER they told me that I was having runs of AFib,” said Adkinson.
Short for Atrial Fibrillation.
“An irregular heart rhythm that is the most common arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm. in adults,” said Dr. Shu Levine, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s Cardiac Electro Physiologist.
Levine says AFib is a sign of other health issues.
“Folks that have congestive heart failures or poorly controlled blood pressure problems are more likely to have AFib,” said Levine. “So, in that situation. Those individuals that also have AFib would be at a high risk for getting sick if they have COVID.”
Adkison did have COVID-19 in October 2020, and she was hospitalized. But earlier that year she had a Catheter Ablation to treat AFib. She no longer feels the debilitating symptoms from the heart condition that she did before.
“When I lay down, I don’t feel that heaviness or that fluttering in my chest,” said Adkinson.
She’s encourages others not to ignore if they also feel extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, or pain in the chest.
“If you think you have it you certainly need to get it checked out,” said Adkinson.
