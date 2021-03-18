Best Life: Is it insomnia or something else?

It can result in excessive daytime sleepiness. To lessen the effects of that, keep a consistent wake-up time that doesn’t vary more than two hours even on the weekends. Finally, if you are feeling tired during the day, it could be sleep apnea. Sleep apnea could put you at greater risk for a stroke and heart attack. It’s estimated that 85 to 90 percent of people with sleep apnea don’t know they have it. Inform your doctor if you experience snoring, daytime sleepiness or mood changes. This could help you get the right diagnosis to catch some quality zzz’s.