Biden orders flags to fly at half-staff, to visit Atlanta in wake of mass shooting

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Roula AbiSamra, center, and Chelsey, right, prepare to lay flowers bouquets at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta. Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women. (Source: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)