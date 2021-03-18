Clouds will be slow to clear and we’re tracking another chance of rain & storms next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a breezy north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures only in the lower 50s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Spring begins Saturday at 4:37 AM and it starts with a full day of sunshine along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms each day along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
