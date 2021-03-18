Clouds will be slow to clear and we’re tracking another chance of rain & storms next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms each day along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.